Zack: Spring weather here to stay through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The spring weather we’ve feeling for a few days now is here to stay through the upcoming weekend.
As we round out your work week on this Friday, a mixture of sun and clouds can be expected through the afternoon hours. That sun will warm us up nicely to about 80 in most spots with the high humidity making it certainly feel like the 80s across the entire area. Rain chances remain low although a sprinkle is always possible in this warm, humid regime.
The weekend is looking quite nice, that is if you like the warmer weather. Highs top out both Saturday and Sunday in the low 80s with any early morning fog giving way to partly sunny skies. It does look like late Sunday a front will inch closer to us bringing a small chance for a few showers, especially across inland locations. The better rain coverage looks to hold off till after the weekend.
Early next week we move to a more unsettled weather pattern as a front stalls across the area leading to rain chances from Monday through St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday. Timing the more pronounced periods of wet weather will come with time but right now be prepared for a few days of soggy weather. It’s not until the end of next week when we finally get a sweeping cold front that sends our temperatures for a dip and brings clearing skies.
