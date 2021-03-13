Double shooting in Westwego leaves one juvenile dead; another injured

WESTWEGO (WVUE) - A double shooting in the 100 block of Louisiana Street has resulted in one juvenile dead and the other is in critical condition.
Lt. Eric Orlando said that police arrived on the scene after 6 p.m. where they observed two subjects laying on the sidewalk. Authorities pronounced a 17-year-old male dead on the scene and a 16-year-old male was sent to University Hospital where he was recently listed as being in critical condition.
There were no eyewitnesses on the scene, Orlando said.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.