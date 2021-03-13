Hammond man shot by estranged wife; police searching for suspect

HAMMOND (WVUE) - A Hammond man was shot in the leg this afternoon by his estranged wife and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the attempted murder suspect, according to city spokesperson Lisa Lambert.
Authorities say that Wendi Zand, 34, of Pearl River got into a shouting match with her husband as she entered his home in the 1000 block of Iowa Ave. and it resulted in a shooting. Lambert said that medical aid was administered on the scene and the victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center for medical observation.
Zand fled the area in her silver Dodge Charger bearing Louisiana license plate: 348 DKB. Arrest warrants have been issued on Zand for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
Anyone with information that can lead to the location of the suspect is being asked to contact Crime Stopper’s of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
