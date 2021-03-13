JPSO: Man shot and killed inside Marrero home

MARRERO (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide Saturday in Marrero.
Around 5 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 1900 block of Bonnie Ann Drive.
They located a male victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a residence.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
