LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison makes world history at NCAA Indoor Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - History was made today at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship as LSU senior JuVaughn Harrison set the best high jump/long jump one-day combo in world history while winning two national titles.
Harrison set a personal best clearance of 7′ 6.50″ (2.30 meters) in the high jump that earned him his third career national title. It also matched LSU’s school record that was set in 1992 by Tom Lange and ranks sixth best in the world this year.
On the long jump he set another personal best of 27′ 8.75 (8.45 meters) to win the long jump national titles. Harrison would be come the first man in NCAA indoors history to sweep both the long jump and high jump national titles in the same meet, all done within the span of three hours.
Harrison also completed this feet during the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Tx. with wins in both the high and long jump that performance was done in the span of 48 hours.
The record breaking stats that Harrison put up at the Randal Tyson Track Center will be one that will go down in history. Friday’s performance made him the most prolific one-day high jump/long jump performer in world history.
Nobody in world history has ever jumped over 2.30 meters (7′ 6.50″) or higher in the high jump AND jumped longer than 8.45meters (27′ 8.75″) in the long jump, and Harrison did it in one day.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.