Nicondra: Staying warm. Rain ramps up.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We got one more really nice day out of this pleasant stretch or weather we’ve experienced this last week. The more mild and humid conditions will continue into the balance of the weekend and once again make fog an issue for the morning forecast.
Don’t forget to spring forward before bed tonight as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am. Sunday morning starts off mild with temperatures in the 60s and some dense fog around. The fog will lift by mid-morning. During the day Sunday we will see a bit more cloud cover and by afternoon rain chances will begin to pick up. Highs stay in the 80s.
Monday through Wednesday expect a bit more rain coverage each day until the next cold front moves through clearing us out and allowing cooler and drier air back into the region towards the end of the week.
