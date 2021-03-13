No. 21 LSU rallies in the bottom of the eighth inning to take game one against UTSA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 ranked LSU Tigers rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning and scored two runs on a fielders choice by Gavin Dugas to give the Tigers a 3-1 win over the University of Texas San Antonio.
LSU (12-3) entered the eighth inning with a 1-0 lead with Devin Fontenot in to pitch for the Tigers, but the Roadrunners (5-4) would get runners on first and second after a single and a walk and later would score a run on a fielding error by Tre’ Morgan tying the game at one.
Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0) came in to strike out the last batter in the top of the eighth inning to end the threat for the UTSA.
The Tigers needing to get their offense started did just that as Dylan Crews singled to start the inning and Morgan got on base after being hit by pitch. Cade Doughty would reach base on a fielders choice and advanced to second on a throwing error by UTSA, Morgan would advance to third.
The Roadrunners loaded the bases by intentionally walking Cade Beloso hoping to get a double play and get out of the inning, but Dugas hit a hard ball to second base and would beat out the throw to first allowing Morgan and Doughty to score on the fielders choice giving LSU a 3-1 lead.
It was a pitchers duel for much of the game as starting pitcher Jaden Hill threw 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, and striking out six batters.
UTSA’s starting pitcher Luke Malone was just as good as he threw 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, one run and striking out four batters.
Doughty was able to get on the scoreboard first for the Tigers as he launched a solo homerun to left field off of Malone.
The Tigers will take on the Roadrunners in game two of the series on Saturday, March 13, first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.