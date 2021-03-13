One dead after Washington Ave. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead this afternoon after police say a shooting occurred on Washington Ave.
NOPD Second District officers were dispatched around 1:25 p.m. to respond to a call related to an aggravated battery by shooting in the 4600 block of Washington Ave. Fox 8 was able to confirm that the shooting took place outside of the Ace Cash Express on Earhart and Washington.
Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later declared deceased.
An NOPD spokesperson said that an investigation is ongoing and more details will be released.
This is a developing story.
