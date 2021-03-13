The spring rise on the Mississippi River is starting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River is rising which is typical in the spring months as melting snow up north along with flooding rains start to work their way downriver.
Flood warnings are up from near Baton Rouge northward as the Mississippi is now rising to levels not seen since last spring when the Bonet Carre Spillway was opened for a record setting third year in a row.
Currently the river is sitting just shy of 12 feet with a forecasted crest around 13 feet occurring over the next two weeks. Thereafter, the projections are for the river to fall again by April 1, however more rain along the river’s watershed could certainly change that.
The spillway must be opened when the river has a flow rate of 1.25 million cubic feet per second which typically happens around the 17 foot mark.
Here is a look at the river’s watershed and the potential rainfall hot spots over the next 7 days which could influence how long the river may stay at elevated levels.
