Zack: The spring weather rolls right into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s like right on cue as this weekend we spring those clocks forward but we also have sprung right on into the spring weather.
Outside of the little bit of fog we have on this Saturday morning, there really isn’t much to talk about in weather today. Just like the past several days, any morning fog quickly dissipates leading us into a warm and humid, spring day. Highs will once again touch the 80 degree mark this afternoon under a mixture of sun and clouds.
Same story just a different day is the forecast going into the second half of the weekend. Sunday brings more 80s to the area with maybe a slightly better chance at seeing a shower or two during the afternoon. I’ve introduced a 20% chance for rain as it does look like moisture levels will increase just a tad. In general, this rain chance isn’t enough to cancel any outdoor plans as any rain will be very sporadic and light in nature.
Better rain chances come for the new work week as a cold front will approach the area then stall out over us. This means some spotty showers or scattered rain is possible for Monday and Tuesday as highs remain near 80. On St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday an even stronger front looks to cross the area leading to a better chance at storms, some of which may be severe so that’s something monitor over the coming days. Once that front rolls through, we revert back to a cooler and sunnier pattern to round out the work week.
