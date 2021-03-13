Zack: The spring weather rolls right into the weekend

Better rain chances come for the new work week as a cold front will approach the area then stall out over us. This means some spotty showers or scattered rain is possible for Monday and Tuesday as highs remain near 80. On St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday an even stronger front looks to cross the area leading to a better chance at storms, some of which may be severe so that’s something monitor over the coming days. Once that front rolls through, we revert back to a cooler and sunnier pattern to round out the work week.