WATCH: After 20 years in the NFL, Drew Brees announces his retirement

“He’s got one Super Bowl. That’s phenomenal to say he’s won one. But there’s been a couple of times that’s in been within our grasp, and that’s where the team has failed him. As a team we didn’t reach the heights that we wanted to. It’s going to go down this year as one of my most fun times with my teammates, most fun time being a Saint. This locker room is special. The way we grew together as a defense, our offense throughout this. For us to fall short, all of it sucks and hurts. I think about it again, Drew, what he went through last season, and midway through this season. I want more myself, I want more the team, I want more from him,” said Cam Jordan after the Saints lost to the Bucs in the playoffs.