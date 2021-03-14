Harvey murder suspect arrested

HARVEY (WVUE) - A suspect in a Harvey murder was arrested this morning, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Rivarde.
Around 8 a.m.., deputies found the victim inside of a crashed vehicle in the 2900 block of Manhattan Blvd. and that they had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
That person’s identity is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
