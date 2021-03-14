Nicondra: Rain chances increase through mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the weekend turned out very nice with lots of sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures even if it was a bit humid. Moisture sticks around into the beginning of the work week and could signal another round of fog for the early commute on Monday. Expect a few more showers to push across the area on Monday and more coverage still for Tuesday.
Warm moist air will continue to move in from the Gulf of Mexico. That will keep plenty of fuel in place as a cold front approaches on Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the 80s each day with lows in the 60s overnight. During the day Wednesday into the evening hours the Storm Prediction Center is expecting some storms to become severe with strong winds in the upper levels allowing for heavy rain and gusty conditions at the surface.
Pay attention to the forecast into the middle of the week. Behind the front late Wednesday into Thursday conditions will dry out and temperatures cool to highs in the 60s.
