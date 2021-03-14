No. 12 Bearkats cruise to win over No. 7 Nicholls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a 7-7 tie through the first quarter against No. 12 Sam Houston, the No. 7 Nicholls State University football team quickly fell behind by 23 points in the second and the Bearkats never looked back, handing the Colonels a 71-17 loss on Saturday afternoon in Bowers Stadium.
With the setback, Nicholls falls to 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Southland. The loss was also the 10th straight on the road in the series against the Bearkats (2-0, 2-0 SLC), with the last win coming in 2002.
One bright spot for the Colonels was a record-breaking day for wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon. The New Orleans native needed four receptions to become the program’s all-time leader and finished the game with five for 83 yards and a touchdown. He surpassed Hall of Fame receiver Mark Carrier’s 147, who played at Nicholls from 1983-86.
Despite Dixon’s record, it was the Sam Houston’s quarterback which stole the show. After an early interception to Kevin Moore III, which led to Dixon’s touchdown catch, Eric Schmid finished the day with 366 yards passing and six touchdown passes. His other blemish was an interception to freshman Pig Cage in the third quarter.
Nicholls quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. was under duress most of the day, completing 14 of 35 passes for 186 yards. His touchdown pass went for 14 yards to Dixon, but he also had a deflected pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown and lost a fumble on a sack which was returned for a score as well.
The Bearkats also limited the running game, holding Nicholls to 118 yards on 37 rushes. Coming off 156 yards rushing last week, Julien Gums had four carries for nine yards while Scott Jr. totaled 10 on 14 carries. A portion of the yards were negated by four Bearkat sacks. Dixon had the lone rushing TD, scoring on an end around from 5 yards out in the third quarter.
Haydeen Shaheen finished with a career-high 11 tackles, whileJordan Jacksonand Perry Ganci teamed up for a sack.
Nicholls struck first with Dixon’s touchdown catch, then Schmid answered with 14-yard TD pass to Jeguez Ezzard, who totaled 139 yards and two scores on just three receptions. The Colonels followed with a missed 28-yard field goal by Gavin Lasseigne.
From then on, it was all Bearkats. A field goal gave Sam Houston the lead before Schmid found Noah Smith for a 29-yard touchdown catch. Jahari Kay then made it 24-7 with an interception return and Ezzard capped the spurt with a 55-yard grab down the sideline.
Lasseigne added a field goal for Nicholls as time expired in the second quarter. Sam Houston continued to roll in the third, scoring on two more Schmid touchdown passes before housing a 79-yard fumble return for a 50-10 lead. Dixon’s first career rushing touchdown closed out the scoring in the third.
In the fourth, the Bearkats added one more TD pass by Schmid before finding the end zone two more times on the ground. Dontaze Costly led Nicholls with 41 yards rushing on three carries, while Devonta Jason added three receptions for 57 yards.
On special teams, Craig Walker had a busy day for the Colonels with seven punts, averaging 53.9 yards per boot. He had two punts over 70 yards, highlighted by a career-long 77-yarder.
UP NEXT: Nicholls will have the upcoming Saturday off before hosting UIW on March 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.