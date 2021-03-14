No. 12 Bearkats cruise to win over No. 7 Nicholls

The Bearkats also limited the running game, holding Nicholls to 118 yards on 37 rushes. Coming off 156 yards rushing last week, Julien Gums had four carries for nine yards while Scott Jr. totaled 10 on 14 carries. A portion of the yards were negated by four Bearkat sacks. Dixon had the lone rushing TD, scoring on an end around from 5 yards out in the third quarter.