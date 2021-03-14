St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities continue given Covid restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -When there is a lot of green near the corner of Third and Magazine, it’s safe to assume it’s St. Patrick’s day.
“It’s New Orleans, the Irish Channel. You know all about having a little fun,” said North Carolina resident, Tim Hueton.
However, 2021′s celebrations looked very different than that of a year ago.
Despite bans on large gatherings and parades, the Irish Channel parade and block party fit in a last hoorah before covid took its hold on New Orleans.
Even though the restrictions still hold, Buddy DonGuley with the Irish Channel Marching Club says the small gathering is proof people are anxious for social interactions again.
“We’re not, we’re not marching this year we couldn’t march last year. Last year we came and gathered, you know, fellowship, whatever you want to call it, and took care of each other,” said DonGuley.
While the St Paddy’s day crowds are smaller than years before, with the city’s modified phase three increasing gathering sizes and increasing bar and restaurant capacity, at least crawfish sales aren’t hurting.
“Last weekend we bought 2000 pounds…. A lot is scaled down as far as the Tracy’s block party but we’ve worked with the city and all the neighbors, to try to give everyone what they want,” said Dusty Wattigny.
Boiling outside, the owner of the Select Crawfish Company says sales are comparable to that of a Mardi Gras or Easter holiday.
“I think, between the weather and just the size, this year, people have been showing up,” said Wattigny.
“You gotta be out here on a beautiful day like this, are you kidding me. This is what we live on, we, we all work hard, we play hard, that is our mantra here,” said DonGuley.
As vaccine numbers go up and case numbers continue to decline, many look forward to when the Irish kisses and cabbages can parade again.
“We’ve done this for years and years and years and it’s always been a wonderful experience of course we can’t do anything about this. This covid thing that happened we all had to do our part, flat the curve as I say… if you continue to do the right things get vaccinated, wash our hands we can march again,” said DonGuley.
Modified phase three limits indoor gatherings to 75 people and outdoor gatherings to 150 people.
