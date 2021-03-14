TSA prepares for influx of spring break travelers to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Armstrong International Airport is preparing for more visitors in the coming weeks as many head into Spring Break.
Tourism industry leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic about Spring and Summer tourism for this year, but know they’ll need to take things slow.
Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The Transportation Security Administration says it screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide Friday. The last time the number was that high was March of 2020.
The agency announced they’re ready for an anticipated surge in spring break travelers at MSY.
Kelly Schulz with New Orleans and Company says they’re witnessing an uptick that stems from low case counts, relaxed restrictions and vaccines.
“We’re seeing longer booking times. Instead of booking four days out, people are booking four months out, and that’s optimistic. It shows people are ready to travel,” said Schulz.
But with neighboring states like Texas and Mississippi doing away with mask mandates, tourism leaders says they have to compete with those markets, and they know some visitors may need a reminder about safety protocols.
