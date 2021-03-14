Well-wishes flood social media as Drew Brees announces retirement

Brees takes a moment on field with family, Brady
By Nicole Mumphrey | March 14, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 5:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The memories, well-wishes, and words of inspiration flooded social media Sunday afternoon as players from around the NFL reacted to the news that Drew Brees would be hanging up his cleats.

Former Saints WR Lance Moore posted to Twitter calling the QB a legend.

The legend, my brotha @drewbrees.....respect!!

Defensive End Cam Jordan also took to social media calling Brees “Greatest Q B 1 Ever to touch the statline!”

Tampa Bay Bucs QB congratulated Brees on an incredible career thanking him for his inspiration on and off the field.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees left, speaks with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Even Saints NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons didn’t miss an opportunity for a harmless jab.

