Zack: A very warm Sunday; some rain chances to come

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A transition to a more active weather pattern looks to move in over the coming days as we could have our first severe weather outbreak of the spring season this week.
Today, to finish off the weekend, it’s much of the same warm and humid weather. Highs for your Sunday will top out around 82 under a mixture of sun and clouds. I do introduce a 20% chance for maybe a shower or two today as we will see an influx of moisture moving in from the Gulf. This could spark up a sprinkle but in general it won’t be enough to cancel outdoor plans.
For the new work week we’ll see some small rain chances arrive in the forecast ahead of a much bigger storm system expected on St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday bring more 80 degree weather with about a 30% coverage of passing showers possible. On St. Patrick’s Day a severe weather outbreak could unfold across the Deep South. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting our area for a sizable severe weather risk. This means the day of the week to be most weather aware will be on Wednesday.
Thereafter, a cold front moves through sending us into a pleasant stretch of weather for the end of the week on into next weekend. Sunny skies will return as highs fall back into the 60s. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.
