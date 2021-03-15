All Mississippians age 16+ can get vaccinated beginning March 16

MSDH First dose appointments: Check the online vaccination scheduler for first-dose appointments that are available now. Vaccine supplies have improved, and more appointments are available every day. Be sure to check in the first part of the week, when a large group of new appointments usually becomes available.
For assistance with scheduling appointments, call the MSDH COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453.
MSDH Second dose appointments: Make your second-dose appointment as soon as you schedule your first vaccination at one of our drive-through sites. Look for scheduling information in your first dose confirmation e-mail. Remember that your second dose appointment should be made 3-5 weeks (for Pfizer vaccine) or 4-6 weeks (Moderna) from your first vaccination.
Eligibility: Beginning March 16, all Mississippians age 16 and up are eligible to get the vaccine. Vaccinations are provided to Mississippi residents or to out-of-state residents who work in Mississippi.
Read the state of Mississippi’s latest vaccination report here: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
Here’s a look at how Mississippi is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine as of Mar. 13, 2021:
**Latest updates**
Monday, March 15th: Gov. Reeves announced that all Mississippians age 16 and older will now be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccination beginning on Tuesday, March. 16. Mississippi is the third state to open up vaccinations to 16-year-olds, along with Alaska and Arizona.
Monday, March 8th: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are available at Singing River Health. Call 228-809-5555 to make first-dose appointments at SRHS’s upcoming drive-thru events on Friday, March 12th in Gulfport or Tuesday, March 16th in Pascagoula. Or schedule your appointment online at https://singingriverhealthsystem.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information/
-Keesler Medical Center has vaccines available for Department of Defense beneficiaries 65 years and older and beneficiaries 18-64 years old with an increased risk of illness as defined by the CDC. Please call (228) 376-2273 to schedule an appointment.
-Memorial is accepting appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 first dose vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4th: MSDH announced that people age 50+ are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
Memorial Hospital announced new vaccination times and locations for Friday, March 5. It will offer first dose Pfizer vaccinations to 1,200 members of the East Biloxi community by appointment only. Memorial is working in partnership with NAACP Biloxi Branch Chairperson James Crowell and City of Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines to bring access to these historically diverse communities, addressing the racial gaps in COVID-19 vaccination administration. Memorial is also providing a Spanish translator for the COVID-19 hotline (228-867-5000) to increase vaccinations within the community’s Spanish-speaking population.
To schedule an appointment, call Memorial’s COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3rd: Singing River Health System will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 3rd. The limited number of J&J vaccines will be available by appointment only at all Singing River Medical Clinics - please call the clinic of your choice to schedule.
Monday, March 1: Singing River Health System’s Vaccine Hotline is now open and scheduling appointments. Call 228-809-5555 ASAP, since there are a limited number of available slots on the appointment schedule. Eligible groups include individuals age 65+, teachers, first responders, emergency management officials, and those with qualifying health conditions.
Wednesday, Feb. 24: At 9:20am, Gov. Reeves announced 30,000 new first-dose appointments were just loaded into the state system. All school employees (including preschool, childcare, K-12) and law enforcement and first responders are now eligible to make appointments starting today. Call 877-978-6453 or visit covidvaccine.umc.edu
Tuesday, Feb. 23: Gov. Tate Reeves announced that teachers and first responders of any age or health condition are eligible to receive vaccinations starting March 1st.
Tuesday, Feb. 9th: Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced that participating Walmart locations are now booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Those locations, including three Walmart stores in South Mississippi (Biloxi, Gulfport and Pascagoula) were named a list released by the State Department of Health on Monday. Patients can begin making appointments on Feb. 9 by visiting this website.
Friday, Feb. 5th: State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs announced that starting next week, second dose appointments will be scheduled on location when you receive your first dose. Current second dose appointments are still valid. And those who are not currently scheduled -but already received a first dose from a MSDH site - will receive an email to schedule a second dose appointment.
Thursday, Jan 28th: The Mississippi State Department of Health announced that you can now make an appointment throughout the state immediately after your first dose for the second vaccination. Previously, you had to wait two-weeks before scheduling another appointment. Schedule online at covidvaccine.umc.edu.
The Mississippi State Department of Health allows you to schedule an appointment online at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID call center at 1-877-978-6453. The vaccine patient screening, which only takes a few minutes to go through, walks patients through a series of questions, verifying they qualify for a vaccination. It also asks whether or not a person has been exposed or tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, as well as whether or not they have received any kind of monoclonal antibody therapy.
Qualifying health conditions include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but less than 40 kg/m2)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Diabetes
- Or other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider
Note that your physician or medical provider may advise that you be vaccinated even if you do not have a health condition listed above.
Several health departments in the state are offering the vaccines, including Jackson County and Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
On Friday, Jan. 8, the state health department released a list of private providers offering the COVID-19 vaccine. You can view the list here>> https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12232.pdf
Coastal Family Health announced Feb. 8th that the center’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list has exceeded its vaccine supply. Because of that, Coastal Family Health will no longer add names to its waiting list until their current inventory of the COVID-19 vaccine is depleted. Coastal operators are currently scheduling vaccine appointments for callers and patients already on the list as quantities arrive.
If you need to schedule a COVID19 test, call 888-363-8701 to make an appointment.
- The Vancleave Clinic – 10828 Hwy 57, Vancleave
- The Leakesville Clinic - 1616 Williams Drive, Leakesville
- The Pass Christian Clinic – 257 Davis Avenue, Pass Christian
- The mobile unit - Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division Street, Biloxi
- East North Gulfport Park - Florida Street, Gulfport
Singing River Health System is scheduling vaccination appointments as they receive supplies. You may call the SRHS Vaccine Hotline at 228-809-5555 to check availability. More info: https://singingriverhealthsystem.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information/
Singing River Health System will receive its first shipment of Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, March 3rd. The limited number of J&J vaccines will be available by appointment only at all Singing River Medical Clinics - please call the clinic of your choice to schedule.
- Biloxi - Cedar Lake (228) 205-6814
- Biloxi - Reynoir St. (228) 205-6821
- Biloxi - Woolmarket (228) 396-5022
- Gulfport - Community Road (228) 575-7975
- Gulfport - Cowan Road (228) 206-7054
- Gulfport - Orange Grove (228) 831-1572
- Hurley (228) 588-6622
- Ocean Springs (228) 872-2403
- Pascagoula (228) 762-3466
- Vancleave (228) 826-1482
George County Hospital in Lucedale - lease visit https://georgeregional.com/schedule-a-covid-vaccine/ to schedule an appointment or call 601-947-3161.
Ocshner Medical Center in Bay St. Louis is offering vaccinations by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at MyOchsner or by calling 1-844-888-2772.
The Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System hospital in Biloxi is administering vaccines to high-risk veterans as long as supplies are available. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine are encouraged to complete the Keep Me Informed Form. This tool is designed to capture veterans’ interest in receiving the vaccine and keeping veterans informed of the VA’s vaccination process. This information can also help their care team prepare for eligible individual’s vaccinations, if they desire to have one. Veterans will then be contacted by a scheduling team.
Memorial Hospital is scheduling appointments for the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination with all patients who received their first dose from Memorial on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2021. Patients who qualify for these vaccines will be contacted by Memorial Hospital directly. If you received the vaccine on Jan. 7-8 and have not been contacted, call Memorial Hospital directly to schedule your second dose.
Forrest Health regional hospitals will no longer be accepting new appointments for patients who are requesting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at this time. This includes:
- Highland Community Hospital, Picayune
- Pearl River County Hospital, Poplarville
- Walthall General Hospital, Tylertown
- Marion General Hospital, Columbia
- Jefferson Davis Community Hospital, Prentiss
As more vaccines arrive, vaccinations will be expanded to other groups including essential workers like teachers and first responders, as well as those with chronic diseases which raise their risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
Mississippi is following a phased approach to prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations. Each phase balances the protection of those most at risk from COVID-19 with the protection of those who maintain essential functions of the community such as healthcare, education, law enforcement, food supply and transportation.
The vaccine is not yet approved from children under the age of 16.
Vaccines are given out in two doses, approximately 21 to 28 days apart. Both doses are required for the vaccine to be fully effective.
Patients who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 are able to receive the vaccine one their isolation period is over and symptoms have significantly improved. Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine; however, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended.
People who have had severe reactions from previous vaccines or injectable medications should not take the vaccine.
Like with most vaccines, patients should expect some soreness and fatigue for up to a day after vaccination, which is a sign that the body is developing a proper immune response. Large-scale testing of the vaccine has found no major side effects to the vaccine.
To read more about the different phases, visit the CDC website for details.
