All Mississippians age 16+ can get vaccinated beginning March 16

The Mississippi State Department of Health allows you to schedule an appointment online at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID call center at 1-877-978-6453. The vaccine patient screening, which only takes a few minutes to go through, walks patients through a series of questions, verifying they qualify for a vaccination. It also asks whether or not a person has been exposed or tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, as well as whether or not they have received any kind of monoclonal antibody therapy.