Bruce: A Warm And Muggy Start To The Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm and muggy spring feel is here through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 78-82° range with a few spotty showers. Today and Tuesday will bring rain chances on the lower end (30%). By Wednesday a strong cold front will bring the threat of a few strong to severe storms. We need to stay weather aware as we get closer. Timing of rain and strongest storms look to be late in the day into the evening hours.