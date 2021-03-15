Bruce: A Warm And Muggy Start To The Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm and muggy spring feel is here through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 78-82° range with a few spotty showers. Today and Tuesday will bring rain chances on the lower end (30%). By Wednesday a strong cold front will bring the threat of a few strong to severe storms. We need to stay weather aware as we get closer. Timing of rain and strongest storms look to be late in the day into the evening hours.
Behind this front, temperatures will drop off nicely behind the front with highs only around the 70° mark for your Thursday. Clouds will clear leaving plenty of sunshine for the end of the week and the weekend with a cool breeze and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
