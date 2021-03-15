Former Saint Pierre Thomas points to Drew Brees’s hard work as major part of his legacy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The retirement of Drew Brees is notably different from that of many other quarterbacks, even the greats. No, he didn’t go out on top with a Super Bowl, but he does go out on top of his own game. Check the numbers, but you’re not going to find another that leaves the game with such an efficient final season with 24 touchdowns to six interceptions.
Maybe not physically, but mentally, he’s just as sharp as he was going back to his days with another Saints legend, running back Pierre Thomas.
“Still in the game for all of these years and still one of the elite players in the league,” says Thomas. “It just shows his work ethic and shows the type of person he is.”
As Thomas notes, the difference between Brees and many other quarterbacks is the work he put in to stay at a high level, to play a 20-year career, outlasting, but also mentoring, several generations of players.
“Just to see his work ethic non-stop and the determination he has, he’s one of the elite guys to do it,” says Thomas. “I’ve seen this dude work constantly, constantly, constantly. He deserves to be where he’s at because of all of the work that he’s put in.”
Still, Brees is not immune to the question that every player eventually has to ask himself.
“You start to think how much longer do I have,” says Thomas. “How much longer can I take this pounding, this beating, and putting my body through all of these hits?”
And then, maybe most important, you have to consider life past football.
“What’s the end game for me,” says Thomas. “What’s next for me? Do I want to save myself for my next chapter, my next journey?”
With his announcement coming by way of his four children, with a caption that reads, “Now my real life’s work begins,” Drew has answered that question. Football is just one chapter. And with the impact he’s made and continues to make in New Orleans, south Louisiana and beyond, what he does next could be just as special.
