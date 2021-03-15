Homeless man last heard from last November reported missing by father

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man reported missing.
According to police, Mark Alvarado, 45, has not been in contact with his family since Nov. 7, 2020.
On Monday, March 15, 2021, Alvarado’s father contacted police to report his son missing.
Alvarado is described as being homeless and possibly living under an undetermined bridge.
Police say he has the words “holy” and “moly” tattooed on his hands.
Anyone with additional information on Mark Alvarado’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.