Juan’s World: Farewell to a Legend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome in the Juan’s world. Just because we knew it was coming doesn’t make it any easier to accept. Drew Brees’ officially retiring from the NFL yesterday, 15 years to the day he signed his first ever contract with the Saints, marks a turning of the page for the Saints franchise.
The problem with that is, with this one big chapter closing, no one’s quite sure how the next chapter will read. But here’s what I believe. The Saints, the city of New Orleans and state of Louisiana will never have another Drew Brees.
When Brees came here in 2006, fresh off major shoulder surgery, no one knew what to expect the first year. No could’ve foreseen 15 years of excellence and numerous NFL records going by the wayside.
And no one could’ve expected a trip to the Super Bowl within four years of his arrival to the Crescent city.
But that’s exactly what we got from Brees, who chose to rebuild both his career and New Orleans, following Hurricane Katrina. When he came here, The Crescent City was at its lowest point. Twenty years later he leaves the Saints and the Who Dat Nation feeling thankful for the last two decades of excellence.
Everyone will forever have their favorite Brees memory. It could be him breaking Johnny Unitas’ passing record or him leading the Saints to the Super Bowl win in Miami in 2010.
But, for me, it’s the shot of him walking off the field in Chicago after the NFC championship game loss in 2007. It was the first time the Saints had ever made it that far in the playoffs and it happened in Drew Brees’ first full season at the helm.
We had no idea back then that that would become a watershed moment for the franchise. That game and that loss set the bar for the next 20 years and beyond.
In defeat, the Saints, with Drew Brees leading the way, became winners. What you see today and what fans expect today, was two decades and the right quarterback in the making.
Not, that’s what you call, as Brees would always said, ‘Time On Task.’
Thanks Drew.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!
