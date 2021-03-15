Nicondra: Increasing rain chances and storms by Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm moist air is firmly settled over the region with a few showers continuing into the evening hours. Tuesday we can expect similar coverage with lots of clouds and warm temperatures. Low temperatures will be well above the average of 53 in the upper 60s and 70s. Daytime highs are peaking in the low 80s even with the cloud cover.
A storm approaching from the west will trigger storms ahead of the system. During the day Wednesday some of those storms may become strong to severe with high winds, heavy rain and hail possible. Some isolated tornadoes could develop as well.
Behind the front cooler and drier air will sweep back into the area bringing feel good air back into the region. Lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s with highs peaking in the middle 60s once again with plenty of sunshine heading into next weekend.
