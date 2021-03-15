NOLA singer, songwriter PJ Morton wins Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Congratulations are in order for NOLA native PJ Morton, who earned his third consecutive Grammy Award Sunday night.
With fourteen career nominations, the New Orleans singer, songwriter, performer and producer previously won the GRAMMY for Best R&B Song in 2020, and Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2019, but today’s achievement for Best Gospel Album comes in celebration of his chart-topping, self-produced and career-spanning collection, Gospel According to PJ.
Largely created through months of remote recording sessions that Morton conducted during the coronavirus lockdown, Morton grew up a preacher’s son, playing organ in front of thousands of New Orleans congregation members every Sunday, and writing songs for a slew of gospel stars since the age of 15.
On Gospel According to PJ - his first full-length gospel project, which debuted #1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Album chart - Morton finally returns to those roots with an impressive list of collaborators: Brian Courtney Wilson, Commissioned, Darrel ‘MusiqCity’ Walls, J Moss, Jermaine Dolly, Kim Burrell, Kirk Franklin, Le’Andria Johnson, Lena Byrd Miles, Mary Mary, Smokie Norful, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Clark Sisters, Travis Greene, Yolanda Adams, Zacardi Cortez, and his father Bishop Paul S. Morton.
Watch the Gospel According to PJ documentary: https://youtu.be/lvMYnRitv5U
Earlier this afternoon, PJ Morton opened the GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony as part of a 50th Anniversary tribute to Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me” (The Ecology). Watch the all-star performance featuring Morton, Kamasi Washington, Ledisi and more: https://youtu.be/6wbt4eQ6zek
