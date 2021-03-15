NOPD investigating homicide on St. Bernard Ave.

NOPD investigating homicide on St. Bernard Ave.
Shooting death on St. Bernard Ave. (Source: Photo by Francis Prijatel)
By Jesse Brooks | March 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 10:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of St. Bernard Avenue, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that police arrived around 8:57 p.m. to find a male victim that was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound.

NOPD First District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

