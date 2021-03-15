Woman dead after Seventh District shooting

By Jesse Brooks | March 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 9:12 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman is dead after a shooting that occurred in the Seventh District, an NOPD spokesperson confirmed tonight.

The victim was declared dead at a hospital where they were receiving treatment and police now say they are investigating a homicide.

The shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Read Boulevard. Authorities say that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

This is a developing story.

