Shelby: Spotty rain and a spring-like feel to start the week

A very spring-like feel is on tap today with temperatures topping out in the low 80s and ample humidity. We’ll have just a spotty chance for rain today through Tuesday night. Overnight temperatures will only fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Rain chances go up on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. A few strong storms are likely late in the day and into the evening, so you’ll want to stay weather aware.
Temperatures will drop off nicely behind the front with highs only around the 70° mark for your Thursday. Clouds will clear leaving plenty of sunshine for the end of the week and the weekend with a cool breeze and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
