SU nursing student death ruled homicide, coroner confirms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of 21-year-old Marquise Jones, a nursing student at Southern University, was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain.
On Monday, March 15, the Orleans Parish Coroner confirmed that Jones died from a gunshot wound.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
The body was recovered by members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Land, Air, and Sea Emergency Rescue Division (LASER) around 3:16 p.m. on Wed., March 10.
Jones’ mother, Erica, confirmed the identity of the body.
Jones was last seen on Feb. 25 headed towards Slidell for his uncle’s funeral. When he didn’t show up, family members knew something was wrong.
A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a boater spotted the body floating in the water when they were out crabbing.
The discovery was made near the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson and it was determined that the case would be turned over to the NOPD to lead the investigation.
Southern University posted this statement on Facebook:
“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about the loss of our Jaguar, Marquise Jones.”
