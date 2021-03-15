SU nursing student death ruled homicide, coroner confirms

Body found in Lake Pontchartrain
By Jesse Brooks | March 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST - Updated March 15 at 1:22 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of 21-year-old Marquise Jones, a nursing student at Southern University, was recovered from Lake Pontchartrain.

On Monday, March 15, the Orleans Parish Coroner confirmed that Jones died from a gunshot wound.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Coroner release cause of death in case of Southern University student Marquise Jones

The body was recovered by members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Land, Air, and Sea Emergency Rescue Division (LASER) around 3:16 p.m. on Wed., March 10.

NOPD takes over investigation for body found in Lake Pontchartrain
NOPD takes over investigation for body found in Lake Pontchartrain (Source: Photo by Rob Masson)

Jones’ mother, Erica, confirmed the identity of the body.

Jones was last seen on Feb. 25 headed towards Slidell for his uncle’s funeral. When he didn’t show up, family members knew something was wrong.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a boater spotted the body floating in the water when they were out crabbing.

The discovery was made near the parish line between Orleans and Jefferson and it was determined that the case would be turned over to the NOPD to lead the investigation.

Southern University posted this statement on Facebook:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about the loss of our Jaguar, Marquise Jones.”

We are deeply saddened to hear the news about the loss of our Jaguar, Marquise Jones. The discovery was made near the...

Posted by Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.