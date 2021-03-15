Tickets on sale now for St. Jude Dream Home; early bird prizes available

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tickets are now on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Raffle tickets cost $100 and can be purchased here.
This year’s home, located in Lakeview at 6442 Pontchartrain Blvd, is estimated at a $725,000 value and features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a two-car garage, and an estimated 2,800 square feet of living area. There’s a kid’s game room on the second floor.
Due to COVID-19, the Dream Home Open House has been postponed. A virtual tour will be available on dreamhome.org in early summer.
For a chance to win a $10,000 American Express gift card, tickets must be purchased by Friday, March 26.
To be eligible to win the Early Bird Prize, an Infiniti Q50, tickets must be purchased by Friday, April 30.
The Bonus Prize deadline is Friday, June 4. All tickets purchased on or before that date will be included in a drawing for a $2,500 AmEx gift card.
All proceeds go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help pay for patient care and research.
