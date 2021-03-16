Bruce: Spotty Showers Today-Strong Storm Chance Tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Your Tuesday will be another warm, muggy day with a mix of clouds and a few sunny times with rain coverage is only 30% . Best rain chances today will be on the north shore north of I-12.
Tonight, temperatures fall into those upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow on Wednesday your St Patrick’s day will be a transition day with a 40% of passing afternoon storms. A line of storms will also cross the area with a cold front Wednesday night. Heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and even a couple of tornadoes are possible with these storms, so we ask that you stay weather aware.
After that front, windy and cooler conditions settle in for Thursday with highs only topping out near the 70° mark. We’ll keep pleasant, sunny conditions all the way through the weekend.
