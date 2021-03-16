Cassidy reacts to push for infrastructure package; Transportation Secretary Buttigieg weighs in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana thinks improvements to bridges and roads are needed but he is leery about what Democrats in Washington may propose as part of a massive infrastructure package. And U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says such a package should be developed with equity in mind.
Roads and bridges are used by millions of Americans daily.
“There’s is a need for infrastructure, I’m not sure it’s going to, I’m not sure what they offer us is going to be that which we need,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy was asked about the push by some Democrats for a huge infrastructure package soon after the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.
Cassidy did not vote for Biden’s coronavirus package, officially named the American Rescue Plan. He criticizes it as being bloating with non-pandemic-related funding.
“If you look at the COVID relief package, oh, by far most of the money was for things unrelated to COVID,” said Cassidy.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, has instructed Democrats in Congress to begin working with Republicans on a big, bold and transformational infrastructure package.
FOX 8 asked Buttigieg who is a member of Biden’s cabinet about efforts to get an infrastructure package done.
“I think we can do something very big. The president and the vice president are enthusiastic about it,” said Buttigieg. “And by the way, I’m talking to a lot of Republicans who are excited about infrastructure, you just look at the need in our country.”
Cassidy says ports could use improvements, but he believes Democrats who control the White House and Congress will come up with an inflated package.
“I sure hope we build some roads and some bridges; I sure hope we do some stuff for ports and waterways. I think the real question is what else do they wish to have there. They talked about $4 trillion dollars, $4 trillion, there’s going to be more in there than bridges and roads once more we need to see what’s in it,” said Cassidy.
Buttigieg thinks there are Republicans who will support an infrastructure package.
“I don’t think infrastructure is a partisan issue. I’ve never seen a Republican or Democratic road or bridge, now this is Washington and politics are what they are; it’s going to take a lot of work,” he said.
And Buttigieg says any package should be equitable to minor communities.
“I don’t have to tell anybody in New Orleans this, we know how important it is to get ahead of our challenge; good transportation infrastructure can do that. We know that it’s important to build with an eye toward equity. Look, there’s a history of bad transportation policy in the past, highways cutting black neighborhoods in two. Whole communities being left behind because they didn’t get the investment they should have,” he said.
