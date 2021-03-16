Flash flood warning in effect for Orleans and Jefferson parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A flash flood warning is in effect for much of the metro area including Metairie, Kenner, New Orleans and parts of the West Bank.
Over the last two hours, nearly 2-3 inches of rain have fallen and has caused flooding on several roadways throughout the area.
The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. this evening. If you don’t have to travel, you are advised to stay home.
VIPIR radar shows another heavy band of rain moving through the area currently under the flash flood warning. Most of the rain should be done by 8 p.m. this evening.
Although the rain will end, it will take some time for flooded areas to drain.
