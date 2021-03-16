One arrested, one wanted for trafficking teen from Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a woman and issued an arrest for a man accused of trafficking a teenager for sex.
According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, deputies responded to a hotel in reference to a disturbance when they contacted a 19-year-old female from Alabama. Deputies also contacted Katrice Yolanda Brown, 30, who lives in Orlando, Fla.
Investigators learned that the teen met a man named Michael Ashford, also of Orlando, on social media. Officials say she entered into an agreement with Ashford to exchange sex for money “in an attempt to better her living situation.”
Once she began traveling with Ashford, Sheriff Soignet says she was not given any money, only food and lodging at hotels.
Brown traveled with them and assisted in finding customers and booking hotels, Soignet says.
Ashford allegedly fled the scene when deputies arrived at the hotel on March 14.
Brown was arrested and charged with enticing a person into prostitution, human trafficking, and racketeering activity. She is currently awaiting bond.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Ashford for the same charges.
“People like this entice young girls from bad living situations into the sex for money trade. Some of these girls feel they have no way out of their current situations and end up in much worse conditions at the hands of these predators,” Soignet says.
Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Ashford contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 800-743-7433.
