Popular Irish pubs in Nola choosing to close on St. Patrick’s Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three popular spots to visit on St. Patrick’s Day will be locking their doors to prevent large crowds from gathering.
“We hate to break the news,” Paraol’s Bar and Restaurant said on Instagram. “Due to the current circumstances we are still living in, and the safety for the citizens of New Orleans, we will be closing our doors on St. Patrick’s Day.”
You can still make a donation to St. Michael’s and get a free green beer until the end of March.
“We were looking forward to sharing our Irishness with great Guinness and Irish food,” Finn McCool’s Irish Pub posted on Facebook. “However, we have made the difficult decision to close on Wednesday.”
Owners of Finn McCool’s say a number of guests disputed wearing a mask and following guidelines over the weekend.
“It was enough to say that a St. Patrick’s Day crowd would not allow us to stay compliant with state and city rules,” the post says. “As much as we would love to be open and see everyone’s faces, doing so would endanger not only our staff, but also the community.”
The owner of Tracey’s announced their closure on Facebook as well.
“St. Patrick’s Day won’t look the same this year. There’s no parade. There is no Irish Channel Block Party on Saturday,” owners said. “With the cooperation of the city of New Orleans we will be open for normal business this weekend, nothing more. We welcome you to call us or use social media messaging to reserve a table. We will not tolerate ice chests or loitering in our street. We highly suggest you come by for corned beef & cabbage, keep moving and spread the love this year among other Magazine Street businesses. Wear your masks, reserve a table, shake your shamrocks 6 feet apart. We will close on Wed., St. Patrick’s Day itself.”
