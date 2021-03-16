Popular Irish pubs in Nola choosing to close on St. Patrick’s Day

“St. Patrick’s Day won’t look the same this year. There’s no parade. There is no Irish Channel Block Party on Saturday,” owners said. “With the cooperation of the city of New Orleans we will be open for normal business this weekend, nothing more. We welcome you to call us or use social media messaging to reserve a table. We will not tolerate ice chests or loitering in our street. We highly suggest you come by for corned beef & cabbage, keep moving and spread the love this year among other Magazine Street businesses. Wear your masks, reserve a table, shake your shamrocks 6 feet apart. We will close on Wed., St. Patrick’s Day itself.”