Saints release former LSU LB Kwon Alexander

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo, New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. The New Orleans Saints have informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander they'll be released in moves that will save the club nearly $20 million against the NFL's salary cap, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 because the transactions were not yet official.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File) (Source: Jack Dempsey)