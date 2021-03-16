Shelby: Spotty Rain Today, Storms Tomorrow

Another warm, muggy, spring-like day is on tap. There’s a 30% chance for some spotty rain today with a few thunderstorms possible north of the lake.
Tonight, temperatures fall into those upper 60s to low 70s. Another warm, muggy day is expected Wednesday with some afternoon storms. A line of storms will also cross the area with a cold front Wednesday night. Heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and even a couple of tornadoes are possible with these storms, so we ask that you stay weather aware.
After that front, windy and cooler conditions settle in for Thursday with highs only topping out near the 70° mark. We’ll keep pleasant, sunny conditions all the way through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.