Three more bars shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City of New Orleans COVID-19 Code Enforcement Agents shut down three more bars Tuesday, each accused of violating the new restrictions put in place last week.
Officials issued cease and desist orders for Three Legged Dog, Treme Hideaway and Kermit Ruffin’s Mother in Law Lounge.
Violations include having too many people inside, locking the building’s entrances, serving alcohol past 11 p.m., and not properly enforcing mask mandates.
“We recognize it was a holiday weekend for some folks and moving to that modified phase three, there’s a sense of relief,” city spokesperson Beau Tidwell said in his weekly press conference Tuesday, March 16. “There’s a sense of wanting to cut loose. We’re not there yet.”
Read more:
Agents will continue to patrol and enforce the current guidelines.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.