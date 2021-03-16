Tipitina’s, Howlin’ Wolf reopening with limited-capacity shows

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Live music is slowly but surely returning to the Big Easy.
Since the city eased restrictions and provided guidelines for venues to host music indoors, Tipitina’s and the Howlin’ Wolf are bringing acts back to the stage in limited capacity.
Tipitina’s is hosting keyboardist and singer Ivan Neville for two seated-only Piano Sessions on Friday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets sold old shortly after going on sale Monday.
The Rebirth Brass Band will reopen the Howlin’ Wolf at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $30 and must be purchased in groups of two or four.
The Hot 8 Brass Band will play Sunday at the Howlin’ Wolf. They also played the last show at the Wolf before the pandemic began.
Attendance is capped at 75 due to the city’s coronavirus restrictions on indoor events.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.