TODAY: Entergy New Orleans to update Mardi Gras night blackout during winter storm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council’s Utility Committee will receive an update from Entergy regarding the Mardi Gras night power outage that left thousands in the dark as temperatures dipped below freezing.
At a Feb. 23 council meeting, it was revealed that Entergy cut power to more people than was necessary during the Feb. 16 rolling blackouts.
The company that oversees a number of electrical companies say Entergy New Orleans was instructed to cut 26 megawatts of power to prevent a complete system breakdown.
Instead, Entergy cut 81 megawatts.
“We left people in the cold that didn’t need to be left in the cold. Businesses shut down, there were restaurants full of people because it was the evening of Mardi Gras. They were finally able to make some money during this pandemic and had to shut down because they lost power and customers had to walk out of their businesses,” said Council member-at-large Helena Moreno.
“I am just sitting here seething and bewildered. I have never heard of this large of a number,” said Councilman Jay Banks. “Somebody made a decision, so somebody please own that now. Explain what happened and why because this is totally unacceptable and I’m hearing crickets,” said Banks.
“These shocking revelations only prompt even more questions and increase the breadth of our ongoing investigation. I look forward to pressing these questions with Entergy at our March 16 Committee hearing,” said Moreno.
Council members say the lack of communication by Entergy to its customers left them wondering about how long they would be without power during unusually cold weather.
At today’s meeting, Entergy New Orleans will also discuss recent phone scams targeting ENO customers. The company will present the status of its cybersecurity measures and ways for customers to protect themselves.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live.
