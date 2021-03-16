Two former LSU Tigers headed to the Patriots

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New England Patriots had a busy Monday with the start of free agency and have started to agree to numerous deals with available players. Among those they have agreed to deals with are two former LSU Tigers in Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots and Godchaux agreed to a two-year deal worth up to 16 million that includes $9 million guaranteed. The Miami Dolphins selected Godchaux in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.
Godchaux missed most of the 2020 before tearing his biceps and ending his season. During the 2019 season he had a career year with the Dolphins totaling 75 tackles, four tackles for loss and recorded two sacks.
Shortly after news came of the Patriots agreeing to a deal with Godchaux they were once again on the move agreeing to terms with Mills. According to Schefter, Mills and the Patriots agreed to a four-year deal worth $24 million including $9 million guaranteed.
Mills spent the last five season with the Philadelphia Eagles and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 draft. During the 2020 season Mills played in 15 games, with a career high 68 total tackles. Mills also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.
