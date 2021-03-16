VIDEO: City of New Orleans to offer free or discounted rides to vaccine sites

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans Tuesday announced a partnership that will provide 20,000 free or discounted rides connecting residents to vaccine sites in Orleans Parish, including the mass vaccination site at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
The 20,000 rides are being donated to the Greater New Orleans Foundation for use by the City of New Orleans and LCMC Health to bolster their vaccination efforts.
Uber will be integrated into the City and LCMC Health’s registration process so residents with no or limited transportation options will be able to sign up for both their vaccine shot and a ride at the same time. Starting Wednesday, eligible residents can register for appointments and rides in the following ways:
- Convention Center appointments or other LCMC Health vaccine sites by calling 504-290-5200 or by going to lcmchealth.org/vaccine
- New Orleans Health Department community vaccine sites by calling 3-1-1 or 504-658-2299, or by going to ready.nola.gov/getvaccine
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will continue to provide free shuttle service to the Convention Center Hall J, departing every 15 minutes from Duncan Plaza, every 45 minutes from the West Bank RTA Park and Ride, and every 45 minutes from the New Orleans East Walmart.
Residents interested in utilizing the shuttle must pay their regular fare to the designated pickup points. Both the outgoing and return shuttle service are free of charge. All RTA shuttle buses will be marked as “Special/Convention Center.”
Complimentary parking for individuals driving to the Convention Center will be available in Parking Lot F, directly across from Hall J.
“Uber’s ride donation will fill a critical gap and will help ensure that all New Orleanians have access to a vaccine,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We know that neighborhoods where residents lack access to transportation have also experienced higher rates of severe illness and death from COVID-19. I’m proud that this program will truly serve the New Orleans communities most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”
