Severe weather threat this afternoon and evening; damaging winds, hail and tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A severe weather threat is on the way for this afternoon through around midnight. Expect a few passing showers through about 3 p.m. then the threat of strong to sever storms are possible ahead of a strong spring storm and cold front. By the afternoon, though, the atmosphere will become very favorable for thunderstorms.
All types of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Areas north of the Lake are particularly vulnerable to intense storms.
By late evening, a squall line will move across the area bringing a final round of severe weather. Stay weather aware and download the free FOX 8 weather app that will alert you of dangerous weather in your area.
Drier air will then sweep into the region overnight ending the storm threat. The rest of the week and the weekend will be cool, breezy, and dry.
