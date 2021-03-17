City of New Orleans, S&WB to begin major street upgrades in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works and Sewerage and Water Board will begin a $4.3 million reconstruction (replacement of the roadway and underground utilities) project in the French Quarter.
Hard Rock Construction LLC crews will repair a drainage line at Bourbon and Conti streets and then install fencing around the 700 block of Conti Street roadway between Bourbon and Royal streets to close the block to vehicular traffic.
All businesses will remain open and accessible throughout construction.
“We are very excited to begin this much-needed project and to improve upon the great work that was done with the Bourbon Phase 2 project,” said Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure Ramsey Green. “We are upsizing the drainage, rehabilitating the sewer system, and improving the overall quality of life with new, smooth pavement. And we are approaching this project with safety, accessibility, and comfort in mind. As we continue, we look forward to learning from both residents and businesses alike to ensure our work enhances the beauty of the French Quarter and creates an overall healthier environment.”
“Each shared infrastructure project like this that replaces our city’s water and sewer lines is a step in the right direction to remedy our aging systems,” said Ghassan Korban Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans. “As always, we are a proud partner of the City of New Orleans and the Department of Public Works.”
Design Elements
The scope of work calls for removing and replacing the existing pavement, replacing and upsizing the existing drain lines and catch basins, replacing the existing water lines, reapiring and/or replacing the existing sewer lines, replacing the existing low pressure gas lines with high pressure gas lines, replacing and/or reapiring the existing underground electrical duct banks, replacing sidewalks and adding American with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps at intersections and a mid-block corssing at Exchange Place, as well as bollards the length the block on the Esplanade side/4th Circuit Supreme Court.
Once construction is completed in the 700 block of Conti roadway (anticipated in June 2021), the fence will be removed, and work will begin on sidewalks. When all construction has been completed in the 700 block and Entergy Gas/Entergy Electric crews have wrapped up their upgrades in the 600 block of Conti Street, Hard Rock crews will shift their operations into the 600 block roadway Royal and Chartres streets.
- Full Roadway Closure: 700 block of Conti Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 15 and remain closed through the duration of construction on this block. Commuters are advised to detour from Bourbon Street onto Toulouse Street and then onto Royal Street.
- Workday Closure: 600 block of Conti Street will be intermittently closed to vehicular traffic daily while Entergy Gas and Entergy Electric crews are upgrading their utilities. Intermittent closures will continue through the duration of the project. During the day, commuters are advised to detour from Bourbon Street onto Toulouse Street and then onto Decatur Street. The 600 block will reopen to vehicular traffic each night.
- Temporary Closure: 300 block of Chartres Street will be closed to vehicular traffic daily while Entergy Electric crews perform work at the intersection of Conti and Chartres streets. During the day, commuters are advised to detour from Bienville Street onto Bourbon Street onto Toulouse Street and then onto Decatur Street. The 300 block will reopen to vehicular traffic each night.
- Future Intersection Closure: At some point during the project, the intersection of Royal and Conti streets will be closed to accomodate utility upgrades. A traffic advisory will be sent ahead of that closure.
