Overtime Podcast #228 - Saints QB Clarity and Roster Holes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints’ start to free agency brings clarity to the quarterback position and highlights the roster attrition the 2021 team will have to deal with. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende break down Jameis Winston’s return to New Orleans plus the departures of key contributors.
Hagan on the Saints’ vision to sign Jameis Winston back in 2020:
“I give the Saints credit for having the foresight to bring a guy like Jameis in when there wasn’t an expensive market for him and that way you could see what you had, kind of like Teddy Bridgewater and in this case, you actually get to keep the product of your ‘quarterback rehab.’ You get to keep the quarterback in the building and he gets a chance to earn that starting role. I think if it works out and Jameis is your starter and has success, and I think he can, then good on them because I think that’s a big quarterback talent that they were able to retain when there was a rather significant quarterback market elsewhere in the league.”
Fazende on the effects of the roster turnover:
“There’s a lot of bodies to replace, doesn’t mean you can’t do it, just means that when you have that much, makes the probability that much more difficult that you’ll hit on every one. All those factors come into play when you’re talking about who the Saints are in 2021. I think it’s one of the more intriguing offseasons, training camps, preseasons and regular seasons because there are just so many plots and storylines that have to come together for this team to be successful.”
