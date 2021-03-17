Pointe Aux Chenes Elementary parents concerned about possible school merger

TERREBONNE PARISH (WVUE) - Pointe Aux Chenes Elementary, a mostly Native American and Cajun school in Terrebonne Parish may be jeopardy.
Parents who feel like the move will be detrimental to the culture of their community, attended a school board committee meeting Tuesday night.
A group of community members, parents and students say they only heard about the possible consolidation Friday. Pointe Aux Chenes would merge with Montegut Elementary School starting next September.
“They took our library away years ago and its like they want to push us out of our community. They keep talking things away. I don’t think it’s fair,” says Theresa Dardar.
Dardar’s husband used to go to school where 68 percent of the students are Native American, the Pointe Aux Chene Tribe, the highest percentage of any school in the parish. The other 32 percent are predominately Cajun heritage.
“If you vote to close Pointe Aux Chenes Elementary School you will be closing the last Native American Indian majority school that serves this unique community. That is unconscionable given the history of discrimination against these people.”
Those who were at the meeting Tuesday night expressed their greatest fears. A tight knit community unwound.
“Their mothers, their fathers, they went to the same school. Some of them have the same teachers that their kids have. It’s a very cohesive community.”
Further erasing a unique culture that’s already disappearing, the Indian French language and heritage running generations deep.
The Pointe Aux Chenes Tribal Council sent a statement opposing the decision and requesting to be involved in the discussion.
School Board member Phillip Martin says this is not a decision. However, it’s a tough reality.
“There will be 80 kids next year in PAC. That’s not sustainable,” says Martin.
Many parents there had concerns over safety and school capacity. The new students would bring Montegut up to 240, accessibility for handicapped and special needs students.
Some mothers says their students were bullied and not thriving at other schools in the parish.
“Now they’re in PAC. They have friends. I’m not finding them wanting to hurt themselves anymore. They wake up eager to go to school instead of crying and pleading with me and their father to not go.”
Others were concerned over the educational outcome of combining the two school, which are both “B” rated in the parish.
The track record of consolidations is good. The facts speak for themselves.”
Martin added that half of the teaching staff would transfer to Montegut as well.
The full school board will make the final decision April 13.
