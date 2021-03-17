Rollover crash kills two in Terrebonne Parish

HOUMA (WVUE) -Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a traffic crash, according to La. State Police.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on St. Louis Canal Road near North Eagle Drive in Houma.
The crash to claimed the lives of the driver, 23-year-old Donyelle White, and her passenger, 24-year-old Marquez Price, both of Houma.
A state police spokesperson says White was traveling south on St. Louis Canal Road in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. For reasons still under investigation, White’s vehicle ran off of the roadway to the left as she was in a right curve. The car rolled over and struck a tree.
Both White and Price were pronounced deceased on scene.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. White was properly restrained, however, Price was not restrained during the crash.
