Severe weather expected Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wednesday will start windy and warm with a passing shower or two. As the day goes along, the atmosphere will become very favorable for thunderstorms. Some of these could be strong to severe in the afternoon. In addition, rotating storms means there is a chance for tornadoes.
By evening a squall line will move across the area with the chance for damaging wind gusts, hail and maybe a tornado. Drier air will sweep into the region tomorrow night ending the storm threat.
The rest of the week and the weekend will be cool, breezy and dry.
