Severe storms approaching the area; hail, damaging winds, tornadoes possible

We will start warm, muggy, and breezy with a passing shower through the morning. By the afternoon, though, the atmosphere will become very favorable for thunderstorms. Some strong to severe storms are expected in the afternoon. All types of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Areas north of the Lake are particularly vulnerable to intense storms.
By evening, a squall line will move across the area bringing a final round of severe weather. We ask that you have multiple ways to receive critical warnings and be prepared to take safe shelter immediately when they are issued.
Drier air will then sweep into the region overnight ending the storm threat. The rest of the week and the weekend will be cool, breezy, and dry.
