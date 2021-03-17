Storm damage blocks Hwy. 190 in Slidell

Severe weather update 5 p.m.
By FOX 8 Staff and Jesse Brooks | March 17, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 5:40 PM

SLIDELL (WVUE) - Highway 190 West in Slidell is currently closed due to related storm damage, according to Slidell Police.

A large tree fell onto the highway at Harrison Road as the result of severe weather moving through the area. Police say traffic is shut down in both directions.

🚨 Highway 190W @ Harrison Road is shut down in both directions, due to a large tree that fell.

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

