Storm damage blocks Hwy. 190 in Slidell

SLIDELL (WVUE) - Highway 190 West in Slidell is currently closed due to related storm damage, according to Slidell Police.
A large tree fell onto the highway at Harrison Road as the result of severe weather moving through the area. Police say traffic is shut down in both directions.
Please continue to monitor Fox 8 coverage as weather conditions develop in the area.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.